UP Police announces 81,000+ vacancies, CM Adityanath cites youth jobs
India
Big news if you're job hunting in Uttar Pradesh: UP Police just announced more than 81,000 vacancies for 2026-27.
Applications will open in phases on the official website.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says this move is all about giving young people more job options and making the police force stronger and more modern.
Computer based test then physical tests
First up is a computer-based test covering general knowledge, Hindi, reasoning, and math. If you're aiming for sub-inspector roles, expect extra questions on law and the Constitution.
Clear that round? You'll move to physical tests, a medical checkup, and document verification.
For updates or to apply, keep an eye on UPPRPB's official site. This could be your shot at joining the force!