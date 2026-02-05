UP women smash liquor shops to protest harassment
In Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, more than 100 women took matters into their own hands by vandalizing liquor shops after repeated complaints about alcohol-related harassment and domestic violence were ignored.
Their protest started with a roadblock in Mahroni but escalated when no action was taken—they broke bottles and damaged stock worth around ₹15 lakh.
Videos of the protest show women chanting slogans and smashing bottles, with local men backing them up.
FIR registered, legal proceedings underway
The incident has sparked widespread online support for the women's courage, with several commenters praising the women online, and protesting women and locals having previously complained to authorities.
Police have registered an FIR and begun legal proceedings, but locals say authorities need to step up efforts to address ongoing safety concerns linked to increased alcohol sales.