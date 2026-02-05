UP women smash liquor shops to protest harassment India Feb 05, 2026

In Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, more than 100 women took matters into their own hands by vandalizing liquor shops after repeated complaints about alcohol-related harassment and domestic violence were ignored.

Their protest started with a roadblock in Mahroni but escalated when no action was taken—they broke bottles and damaged stock worth around ₹15 lakh.

Videos of the protest show women chanting slogans and smashing bottles, with local men backing them up.