UPSC clears confusion over rank 301, says no Bihar candidate
UPSC has settled a brief but buzzing debate by confirming that Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, is the official holder of rank 301 in the Civil Services Exam 2025.
The news came after two candidates with identical names, one from Ghazipur and one from Bihar, both claimed the same spot.
How the mix-up happened
Things got confusing when Akanksha Singh from Bihar publicly claimed the result and appeared in media interviews, leading to widespread attention and online confusion and some head-scratching online.
To clear things up, the Ghazipur candidate posted her roll number and documents as proof.
On March 9, 2026, UPSC made it official: it's Akanksha Singh from Abhaipur village in Ghazipur who earned rank 301.
Lesson for future
This little saga is a reminder to double-check viral claims, especially with competitive exams that hundreds of thousands of candidates and many members of the public follow closely.
It also shows how quickly information (and confusion) can spread online, making official confirmation more important than ever.