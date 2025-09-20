Next Article
Vadodara: Communal violence breaks out over AI-generated post
India
On [last night] in Vadodara, tensions flared after an AI-generated social media post—shared by a Hindu youth—allegedly targeted a Muslim place of worship.
This led to stone pelting and damage to vehicles and shops in the Junigarhi area.
Over 50 people have been detained
Following the violence, members of the minority community protested outside the City Police Station, demanding action against those responsible.
Police stepped in to manage the unrest, confirming injuries among both civilians and officers.
Over 50 people have been detained so far as police review CCTV footage and investigate further.
Extra patrolling is underway citywide, with authorities urging everyone to ignore rumors and help keep peace during upcoming festivals.