Vadodara: Communal violence breaks out over AI-generated post

Following the violence, members of the minority community protested outside the City Police Station, demanding action against those responsible.

Police stepped in to manage the unrest, confirming injuries among both civilians and officers.

Over 50 people have been detained so far as police review CCTV footage and investigate further.

Extra patrolling is underway citywide, with authorities urging everyone to ignore rumors and help keep peace during upcoming festivals.