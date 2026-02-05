Vijayawada: Medico found dead after complaining of pain
A postgraduate student, Battula Deepika, was found dead under unclear circumstances at Vijayawada Government General Hospital.
She'd mentioned stomach pain after her shift and asked a junior to give her an injection.
A few hours later, she was discovered unresponsive in the operation theater, and doctors couldn't revive her.
Health minister orders detailed probe
Police are checking CCTV footage and waiting on post-mortem results to figure out what happened.
The hospital superintendent has also set up an internal inquiry, with a special committee looking into possible harassment and talking to staff.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav expressed shock over the incident, spoke to the father of the medico and assured all support to the family, and ordered a detailed investigation.