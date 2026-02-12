Viral drink video at T20 WC: DDCA explains, but no
A video from the Arun Jaitley Stadium went viral showing vendors pouring leftover drinks from used cups back into bottles during a T20 World Cup game.
Fans online were quick to call out the move as unhygienic.
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) responded on February 12, saying this was part of their waste collection process and done by authorized vendors following event guidelines.
Not the 1st hygiene controversy
The DDCA said that strict hygiene rules are followed, explaining, "the vendor, while segregating wet and dry waste, poured the unused beverage back into the bottle prior to disposal as part of the waste collection process."
But many aren't buying it, since videos clearly show half-finished drinks being poured from used cups—not exactly "unused."
This isn't DDCA's first hygiene controversy either; back in 2014, food stalls at the stadium were shut down for being unsanitary.