War in Iran: India evacuates over 100,000 citizens from UAE
With tensions high after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported killed on February 28, the Indian Embassy in the UAE is working around the clock to help Indians caught up in travel chaos.
Flights were suspended and routes disrupted, leaving many stranded, but the embassy's main goal has been getting Indians stranded in the UAE home safely.
CBSE exam dates changed
The team set up 24/7 helplines and teamed up with airlines and local authorities, which helped more than 100,000 Indians return safely.
Grade 12 CBSE examinations have been postponed by the authorities; grade 10 exams were canceled.
Meanwhile, India's leaders are in talks with UAE officials to keep cooperation strong, and people are being urged to share only official updates online during this sensitive time.