West Bengal budget 2026-27 presented: Top highlights

Youth unemployment addressed, state employees get DA hike

This budget brings in the new Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme, giving ₹1,500 per month to unemployed youth aged 21-40 until they land a job or for up to five years—pretty helpful if you're job hunting.

State employees get a 4% bump in dearness allowance, and ASHA/Anganwadi workers see their pay go up by ₹1,000 per month.