West Bengal budget 2026-27 presented: Top highlights
India
West Bengal just rolled out a ₹4.06 lakh crore interim budget for 2026-27, with Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announcing some direct boosts for residents.
The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme—financial aid for women—gets a ₹500 monthly hike starting February 2026.
Youth unemployment addressed, state employees get DA hike
This budget brings in the new Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme, giving ₹1,500 per month to unemployed youth aged 21-40 until they land a job or for up to five years—pretty helpful if you're job hunting.
State employees get a 4% bump in dearness allowance, and ASHA/Anganwadi workers see their pay go up by ₹1,000 per month.