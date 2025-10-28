When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 India Oct 28, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab, is coming up on November 5, 2025.

It marks the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born in 1469 in what's now Pakistan and later founded Sikhism.

His message? That everyone is equal and there's just one God—a simple idea that still connects with people today.

The festival always lands on Kartik Purnima, the full moon in the Kartik month.