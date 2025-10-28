When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab, is coming up on November 5, 2025.
It marks the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born in 1469 in what's now Pakistan and later founded Sikhism.
His message? That everyone is equal and there's just one God—a simple idea that still connects with people today.
The festival always lands on Kartik Purnima, the full moon in the Kartik month.
How is Gurupurab celebrated?
Festivities kick off two days early with Akhand Path—a nonstop 48-hour reading of the Guru Granth Sahib.
On November 4, there's a Nagar Kirtan parade led by Panj Pyare (the "Five Beloved Ones"), where people sing hymns and show off Gatka martial arts as they carry the holy book through decorated streets.
On Gurupurab itself, folks gather at gurdwaras for early morning prayers (Amrit Vela), listen to kirtans, and come together as a community.
What does the day signify?
Guru Nanak's core teachings—like meditating on God's name (Naam Japna), living honestly (Kirat Karni), and sharing with others (Vand Chakna)—still guide millions worldwide.
The day isn't just about rituals; it reminds everyone to practice kindness, humility, and selfless service—values that feel pretty timeless no matter what year it is.