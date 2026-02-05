Why Rahul-Gandhi Narendra Modi clash is snowballing

Congress-BJP clash over Ladakh standoff

This clash isn't just about a book—it's about how much freedom MPs have to speak up in Parliament, especially on big national security issues.

The Congress says the memoir exposes government failures during a crisis, while the BJP insists quoting an unpublished book breaks House rules and could hurt army morale.

With Congress now planning to block Modi's next speech in Rajya Sabha, expect more fireworks as debates over free speech and civil-military relations heat up this Budget Session.