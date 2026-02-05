Why Rahul-Gandhi Narendra Modi clash is snowballing
Prime Minister Modi's planned address to the Lok Sabha on February 4 was canceled after opposition MPs protested.
The uproar started when Rahul Gandhi wasn't allowed to quote from General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir about the 2020 Ladakh standoff.
Opposition members showed placards demanding Gandhi be heard, turning the session tense.
Congress-BJP clash over Ladakh standoff
This clash isn't just about a book—it's about how much freedom MPs have to speak up in Parliament, especially on big national security issues.
The Congress says the memoir exposes government failures during a crisis, while the BJP insists quoting an unpublished book breaks House rules and could hurt army morale.
With Congress now planning to block Modi's next speech in Rajya Sabha, expect more fireworks as debates over free speech and civil-military relations heat up this Budget Session.