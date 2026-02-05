Woman, ex-boyfriend kill husband to be together after 3 months
In Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, a 23-year-old woman named Anju and her ex-boyfriend Sanju were arrested for killing her husband Ashish just three months into their marriage.
Unhappy in her relationship and reconnecting with her ex, Anju plotted the murder with him and two friends.
How police cracked the case
On January 30, after dinner, Anju lured Ashish to a quiet road where Sanju and his friends attacked him with sticks and strangled him.
They tried to make it look like a hit-and-run robbery by taking his phone and jewelry.
A neighbor found Ashish's body while Anju pretended to be unconscious nearby.
At first, police thought it was an accident—but forensic evidence and call records told a different story.
Police said Anju's mobile call details revealed suspicious contacts. All four have now been arrested for murder and conspiracy as the investigation continues.