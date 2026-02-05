Woman, ex-boyfriend kill husband to be together after 3 months

How police cracked the case

On January 30, after dinner, Anju lured Ashish to a quiet road where Sanju and his friends attacked him with sticks and strangled him.

They tried to make it look like a hit-and-run robbery by taking his phone and jewelry.

A neighbor found Ashish's body while Anju pretended to be unconscious nearby.

At first, police thought it was an accident—but forensic evidence and call records told a different story.

Police said Anju's mobile call details revealed suspicious contacts. All four have now been arrested for murder and conspiracy as the investigation continues.