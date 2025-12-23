Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder in Hyderabad
A Hyderabad woman, J Purnima (36), has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, V J Ashok, with help from her paramour and a friend.
Purnima first told relatives Ashok died of a heart attack at home on December 11, but police later found he was killed as part of a conspiracy after he questioned her about her relationship with another man.
How the murder happened and what followed
According to police, Purnima teamed up with her lover Paleti Mahesh (22) and their friend Bhukya Sai Kumar (22) to plan Ashok's murder.
When Ashok got home from work, Purnima held his legs while Mahesh strangled him using scarves.
Afterward, they changed his clothes and tried to cover up the crime by disposing of evidence and misleading family members.
The truth came out when an autopsy showed injuries inconsistent with natural death.
Police used CCTV footage to track down all three suspects; they were arrested and are now in custody as the investigation continues.