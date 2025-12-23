Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder in Hyderabad

How the murder happened and what followed

According to police, Purnima teamed up with her lover Paleti Mahesh (22) and their friend Bhukya Sai Kumar (22) to plan Ashok's murder.

When Ashok got home from work, Purnima held his legs while Mahesh strangled him using scarves.

Afterward, they changed his clothes and tried to cover up the crime by disposing of evidence and misleading family members.

The truth came out when an autopsy showed injuries inconsistent with natural death.

Police used CCTV footage to track down all three suspects; they were arrested and are now in custody as the investigation continues.