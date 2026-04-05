Yogi Adityanath launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in Varanasi, urging attendance
India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just launched the School Chalo Abhiyan in Varanasi to encourage kids to attend school regularly.
At the event, he served midday meals and handed out textbooks, school bags, and gifts to students.
The launch also featured a booklet and a short film explaining what the program is all about.
Five Nipun schools and students recognized
Five top-performing Nipun schools (including Nayapur Sevapuri and Shagunha Baragaon) were recognized for their achievements.
Certificates went out to standout students like Abhay Kumar Patel and Jahnavi.
The whole effort is about making sure kids have what they need for school and motivating more of them to show up, learn, and succeed.