Mercedes-Benz's all-electric G-Class launched in India at ₹3 crore
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has brought its iconic G 580 EQ SUV, now with an electric heart, to India.
The vehicle, which comes at a price of ₹3 crore (ex-showroom), is the perfect combination of robustness and luxury with zero tailpipe emissions.
The launch comes as part of Mercedes' plan to cater to the increasing demand for luxury EVs in India.
Design evolution
G 580 EQ: A blend of tradition and innovation
The G 580 EQ carries forward the iconic design of its predecessor, the ICE-powered G-Wagen.
However, it comes with a closed-off front panel instead of the traditional grille, with optional illuminated accents.
The bumpers have been redesigned and the buyers can now replace the classic spare wheel with a square storage box for added convenience.
Power specifications
G 580 EQ's electric powertrain and performance
The G 580 EQ is powered by a 117kWh battery pack, mated with four electric motors producing a total of 587hp and a whopping torque of 1,164Nm.
The vehicle can cover some 420km per charge and go from zero to 100km/h in just five seconds.
Despite its size, the SUV retains a few styling elements from its engine twin while featuring elements seen on other high-end Mercedes EVs.
Advanced features
G 580 EQ's off-road capabilities and interior features
The G 580 EQ comes with aerodynamically optimized wheels and protective strips for off-road adventures. It can wade through water as deep as 850mm and climb gradients as steep as 70%.
The interior features a three-pointed steering design with mounted controls, an Off-Road Cockpit for managing differential locks and LOW RANGE settings, and the latest generation of Mercedes' own MBUX system.