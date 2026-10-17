2026 Audi Q3 debuts in India at ₹52L

The all-new Audi Q3 gets a redesigned exterior with split-style headlights, LED DRLs, and digital Matrix LED headlights on the bumper.

The lighting signatures of these elements can even project important ADAS information directly onto the road for improved safety.

The SUV also sports a large grille with honeycomb mesh elements, 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, chrome windowline, roof rails, and slightly flared wheel arches.