2026 Audi Q3 debuts in India at ₹52L
What's the story
Audi has launched the third-generation Q3 SUV in India, starting at ₹51.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury vehicle comes in two trims: Nova and Zenith. The 2026 Audi Q3 has been extensively redesigned inside and out, with added features and a turbo-petrol engine option. It is being assembled at Audi's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra, with deliveries already underway.
Design details
SUV features split-style headlights and a large grille
The all-new Audi Q3 gets a redesigned exterior with split-style headlights, LED DRLs, and digital Matrix LED headlights on the bumper.
The lighting signatures of these elements can even project important ADAS information directly onto the road for improved safety.
The SUV also sports a large grille with honeycomb mesh elements, 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, chrome windowline, roof rails, and slightly flared wheel arches.
Interior features
It has a minimalistic dashboard with dual digital screens
The Audi Q3 comes with a minimalistic dashboard featuring dual digital screens arranged in a curved setup.
It also has a 4-spoke hexagonal steering wheel with touch-enabled controls.
The drive selector on the steering column has made way for a cleaner center console, which includes wireless phone charging, two cupholders, and an electronic parking brake.
The seats come with leatherette upholstery while front seats are powered and heated.
Feature highlights
Equipped with a Sonos sound system
The Audi Q3 comes with a host of features including a 3-zone climate control system, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Sonos sound system, colored head-up display (HUD), and powered tailgate.
Safety-wise, it gets nine airbags, rear parking camera (but not a 360-degree surround-view system), hill hold, and hill climb assists.
The SUV is also the only one in its segment to offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
Engine specifications
It is powered by a 204hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine
The 2026 Audi Q3 is powered by a 2.0-liter direct-injection turbo-petrol engine that delivers 204hp and 320Nm of torque.
The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (AT) which distributes power to all wheels (AWD).
This powertrain enables the SUV to go from zero to 100km/h in just 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 229km/h.