Alfa Romeo's V6 Cuorerosso concept showcases future of performance cars

The Cuorerosso is not a massive car; it is roughly the same size as a Lexus IS or Tesla Model 3.

The Italian automaker has designed it with realistic dimensions, ensuring enough rear headroom for two average-sized adults.

The concept was created by Alfa Romeo's design team led by Alejandro Mesonero, who initially sculpted the basic shape without wheels, windows, or even the traditional grille.

This approach helped focus on proportions and surfaces before adding final elements.