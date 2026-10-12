Alfa Romeo's V6 Cuorerosso concept showcases future of performance cars
What's the story
Alfa Romeo has unveiled its latest concept car, the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso, at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The stunning four-door performance car is a departure from the brand's recent focus on SUVs. It showcases a new design language for the Italian automaker and hints at how it plans to navigate an increasingly electrified automotive landscape. The Cuorerosso is built around Alfa Romeo's iconic twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, although no output figures have been announced yet.
Design details
The Cuorerosso is about the size of a Lexus IS
The Cuorerosso is not a massive car; it is roughly the same size as a Lexus IS or Tesla Model 3.
The Italian automaker has designed it with realistic dimensions, ensuring enough rear headroom for two average-sized adults.
The concept was created by Alfa Romeo's design team led by Alejandro Mesonero, who initially sculpted the basic shape without wheels, windows, or even the traditional grille.
This approach helped focus on proportions and surfaces before adding final elements.
Performance specs
The concept has a drag coefficient of 0.28
The Cuorerosso flaunts a long, low profile with an aggressive rear half.
The body swells around the rear wheel arches, giving it a muscular stance reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.
Despite its sporty design, the concept has a drag coefficient of 0.28, comparable to some modern EVs.
This balance between aesthetics and aerodynamics highlights Alfa Romeo's commitment to performance in an increasingly electrified world.
Interior features
The interior features a patented 'dynamic telescope'
The interior of the Cuorerosso is a blend of digital and physical controls, with the main infotainment screen integrated into the center console.
Alfa Romeo calls the driver's display a "dynamic telescope," which changes according to drive modes: Cruise, Sport, or Quadrifoglio.
It can show navigation and vehicle information at once using two elements or simplify itself to focus on road visibility.
This innovative system has been patented by Alfa Romeo and could appear on future production vehicles.
Future prospects
A new chapter for Alfa Romeo
While the Cuorerosso is unlikely to go into production, its design elements and technology will influence future models. This includes a compact SUV Alfa Romeo has announced for 2027.
The brand still sees a future for its six-cylinder performance cars, even if they will increasingly rely on electrification.
This vision marks a new chapter in Alfa Romeo's history, one that won't be defined solely by SUVs or battery-electric vehicles.