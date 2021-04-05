In order to boost sales this April, Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 on select models, including the Santro, Grand i10 NIOS, Aura, and i20. These deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000. Here are more details.

Car #1 Hyundai Santro: Price starts at Rs. 4.67 lakh

Hyundai Santro is being sold with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. It features a horizontal slat grille, adjustable halogen headlamps, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, a 6.95-inch infotainment system, and dual airbags. The car draws power from a 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.19 lakh

The turbo-petrol variant of the Grand i10 NIOS is available with offers worth Rs. 40,000, including Rs. 30,000 cash discount. It has a muscular bonnet, a radiator grille, and adjustable projector headlamps. The cabin has five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The hatchback comes with a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel engine; an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Car #3 Hyundai Aura: Price starts at Rs. 5.92 lakh

The turbo-petrol variants of Hyundai Aura are available with a cash and exchange benefit of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively. The compact sedan has a trapezoidal grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and adjustable headlights. The 5-seater cabin sports an 8.0-inch infotainment system and twin airbags. It gets three engine choices: a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel; 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol.

Car#4 Hyundai i20: Price begins at Rs. 6.79 lakh