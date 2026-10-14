Jeep's new Wrangler special edition costs ₹73.5L
What's the story
Jeep has introduced the Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition in India for ₹73.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The special-edition off-roader is priced at a premium of ₹1.25 lakh over the standard Wrangler Rubicon it is based on. The automaker had only 25 units for the Indian market, all of which have already been sold out.
Unique attributes
The special edition gets a white roof and 'Mojito' color
The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito is distinguished by its bright-green 'Mojito' color scheme with a white roof.
The grille has a white surround while '1941' decals on the side profile pay homage to the original Willys MB Jeep's launch year.
A white '4 Wheel Drive' sticker can be seen on the boot lid while body-colored fenders complete its unique look.
Cabin details
It features a built-in dashcam for added convenience
The interior of the special edition gets a built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles.
It also retains features from the standard Rubicon model such as a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, a nine-speaker Alpine sound system with subwoofer, and more.
The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine that produces 272hp/400Nm torque and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission for all-wheel drive capabilities.
Performance features
Jeep is considering second batch of Mojito models
The Whitecap Mojito retains off-road-focused hardware including heavy-duty Dana axles, an integrated off-road camera, reinforced suspension, rock rails, 255-section off-road tires on 17-inch wheels, and high-clearance front fender flares.
While the first batch of this exclusive model is sold out in India, Jeep has hinted at a possible return due to strong demand.