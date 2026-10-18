Mercedes-AMG unveils its 1st-ever electric SUV, offers over 1,150hp
What's the story
Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled its latest offering, the GT SUV. The new model brings the brand's sports car DNA to the full-size electric SUV segment. It comes with an impressive output of up to 1,153hp and a blistering acceleration time of just 2.4 seconds from 0-97km/h. The vehicle can also be charged at DC fast charging stations with power levels of up to 710kW.
In-house development
The 1st full-size EV developed entirely by AMG
The 2028 Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is the first full-size electric vehicle (EV) to be developed entirely by AMG.
It is also the second model to be built on the brand's new AMG.EA electric performance platform, after the recently unveiled AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
The new model will be available in three variants: GT53 SUV, GT55 SUV, and top-of-the-line GT63 SUV.
Variant details
Powertrain details of the new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV
The entry-level GT53 SUV comes with two electric motors, one on each axle. It also features a two-speed transmission at the rear.
The more powerful GT55 and GT63 models pack three electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear.
The front motor can be switched off when not needed to save energy or provide extra power/traction when required.
Performance specs
The GT55 SUV accelerates from 0-97km/h in just 3 seconds
All three variants of the GT SUV come with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.
The entry-level GT53 SUV has a continuous output of 362hp and a peak output of up to 536hp. It can go from 0-97km/h in just 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of up to 230km/h.
The more powerful GT55 and range-topping GT63 models have peak outputs of up to 805hp and 1,153hp, and an acceleration time from 0-97km/h in just three seconds and 2.6 seconds, respectively.
Suspension system
It features a new AMG Active Ride Control+ suspension system
The GT SUV features a new AMG Active Ride Control+ suspension system, standard on the GT63 and optional on the GT55.
It uses hydraulic dampers and adjustable air springs to control body movements without conventional anti-roll bars.
The setup keeps the SUV flatter through corners, reduces nose-dive under braking, and limits body lift during acceleration.
Sound simulation
It also comes with the AMGForce Sport+ sound experience feature
To enhance the driving experience, Mercedes-AMG has introduced AMGForce Sport+, which simulates V8 sounds on the GT55 and GT63 models.
The sound changes with acceleration and driving style, while simulated gear changes add another layer of excitement.
The driver can also "shift" gears using steering-wheel paddles, with seat vibrations and a custom display replicating the feel of driving a traditional AMG.