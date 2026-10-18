Mercedes-AMG unveils its 1st-ever electric SUV, offers over 1,150hp

The 2028 Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is the first full-size electric vehicle (EV) to be developed entirely by AMG.

It is also the second model to be built on the brand's new AMG.EA electric performance platform, after the recently unveiled AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

The new model will be available in three variants: GT53 SUV, GT55 SUV, and top-of-the-line GT63 SUV.