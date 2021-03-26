-
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine sold out in India till MayLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 03:22 pm
Mercedes-Benz's latest offering in India, the A-Class Limousine, has been declared sold out till the month of May this year.
The company is now taking pre-orders for June and is working on ramping up the production to meet the increased demand.
As for the key highlights, the A-Class Limousine comes with an elegant design, a tech-forward cabin, and is offered with multiple engine choices.
Exteriors
The sedan sports LED headlights and taillights
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is offered in three trims: A200, A200d, and the performance-spec AMG A 35. The car features a sloping roofline, a single-slat grille, dual exhaust pipes, and a muscular bonnet.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and five-spoke alloy wheels. For lighting, there are sleek LED headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
Information
It is available with three BS6-compliant engine options
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is available with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 161hp/250Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 147hp/320Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that delivers 301hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7/8-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Interiors
It houses a 12.3-inch split touchscreen panel
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine offers a spacious 5-seater dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, power windows, a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and front and rear USB charger.
It houses two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment console, which supports 'Mercedes Me Connect' system.
The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and Park Assist.
Information
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Pricing and availability
In India, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine starts at Rs. 39.90 lakh and goes up to Rs. 56.24 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently sold out till May.