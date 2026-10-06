Mercedes Maybach S 580e launched at ₹3.35cr
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has launched the Maybach S 580e in India at a price of ₹3.35 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan is the first plug-in hybrid model to wear the Mercedes-Maybach badge in India. It combines Maybach's signature luxury and craftsmanship with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, offering an electric range of nearly 100km.
Design details
The luxury sedan features illuminated grille
The Maybach S 580e retains the imposing proportions and understated elegance associated with the S-Class.
It features a signature illuminated Maybach grille, an illuminated logo that projects onto the ground when approached, and illuminated front and rear door sills with Maybach lettering.
The luxury sedan also gets exclusive two-tone exterior finishes for a bespoke look.
Performance features
It gets rear-axle steering
The S 580e comes with a sophisticated suspension setup, including cloud-based AIRMATIC air suspension as standard.
The system uses real-time navigation data to anticipate road conditions and adjust damping accordingly.
It also gets rear-axle steering with up to 10 degrees of steering angle as standard, improving high-speed stability while reducing the turning circle.
Interior amenities
The car has a 4-seat configuration for added comfort
The India-spec Maybach S 580e comes in a four-seat configuration, turning the rear cabin into a private luxury lounge.
It features climatised seats, adaptive ambient lighting, and additional comfort and safety functions.
The cabin is finished in MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather with a crystal white and silver-grey pearl combination.
It also gets a Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos for enhanced entertainment experience.
Engine specifications
It can travel up to 98km on electric power alone
The Maybach S 580e is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system and 4MATIC all-wheel drive.
The combined output is 585hp and 750Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The luxury sedan can travel up to 98km on electric power alone under the WLTP cycle, with real-world electric range approaching 100km with energy recuperation.
Charging details
Weighted combined fuel efficiency stands at 34.48km/l
The Maybach S 580e supports charging at up to 11kW via AC and up to 60kW via DC fast charging.
Mercedes-Benz is also providing a complimentary home charging solution with the car.
The plug-in hybrid system allows the Maybach to take short urban trips on electric power while still having the petrol engine's long-distance flexibility.
It has a WLTP-certified weighted combined fuel efficiency of 34.48km/l.