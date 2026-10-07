MINI Countryman gets rugged makeover with new Untamed Edition
What's the story
Mini has unveiled the 2027 Countryman Untamed Edition, a more rugged version of its SUV. The new model comes with a suspension lift, all-terrain tires, and standard all-wheel drive. It also gets a number of outdoor-focused upgrades to enhance its off-road capabilities. The Untamed Edition will be available in two variants in the US: gas-powered Countryman S ALL4 and electric Countryman SE ALL4.
Cost and availability
It starts at $45,250
The US-spec Countryman S ALL4 Untamed Edition starts at $45,250, including a destination charge of $1,350.
However, Mini has not yet revealed the price for the electric SE ALL4 variant.
Production of these models will begin in November 2026 with deliveries expected to start in early 2027.
Off-road features
It gets a suspension lift and all-terrain tires
The Untamed Edition gets a 15mm suspension lift and a special wheel-and-tire combination that increases total ground clearance by up to 19mm, depending on the powertrain.
It also comes with unique 19-inch wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires.
The ABS, stability control, steering, and chassis have been recalibrated to work with the revised suspension and tires for improved off-road performance.
Design features
It features a dark steel surround for the front grille
The Countryman Untamed Edition gets a number of visual changes to distinguish it from the regular model.
These include new angular inserts and a Dark Steel surround for the front grille, redesigned front and rear underbody protection elements, and rear diffuser.
Matte-black protective film covers parts of the wheel arches, side sills, and hood to help protect against stone chips.
Interior enhancements
The SUV comes with a rooftop tent
The interior of the Untamed Edition gets Vescin Nightshade Blue sport seats with perforated upholstery and knitted sections around the shoulders and headrests.
The dashboard and door panels also feature knitted surfaces in a new Millennial Melange color scheme.
Mini has also partnered with Italian roof-tent specialist AutoHome to provide a dedicated rooftop tent for the Countryman.