Nissan will launch its Magnite SUV in India on December 2, the company has confirmed. The crossover was unveiled in the country last month and select dealerships have already started accepting pre-orders for the car. As for the highlights, the Magnite has a bold design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered in four trims: XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite has a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a muscular sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Magnite will be available in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that delivers 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the compact SUV will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control. It packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car offers dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?