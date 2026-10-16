Porsche Mission S previews a new flagship sports car
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled its concept car, the Mission S, as part of its "Sportwagenschmiede '35" strategy. The vehicle previews a new mid-engined platform for a model that will sit above the iconic 911 in Porsche's lineup. It is intended to become a permanent part of the brand's offerings rather than a one-off hypercar. The design of the Mission S draws inspiration from several historic Porsche models and hints at the brand's future design direction.
Design details
The design of the Mission S is quite futuristic
The Porsche Mission S sports a low front end with rounded headlights, raised 'torpedo' fenders, and slim LED daytime running lights.
It also features a large air intake at the front of the roof, a sloping roofline, and sculpted side panels.
The rear end of the vehicle has narrow split taillights, an integrated active wing, a large diffuser, and cooling fan above engine bay.
Design homage
Design details of the Mission S
The design of the Porsche Mission S pays homage to several historic models. The roofline is reminiscent of the 959, while the rear bodywork takes cues from the 911 GT1.
The wheels sport a telephone-dial design inspired by the 928.
Tobias Suhlmann, head of Style Porsche, explained that these raised front fenders help drivers judge their position on the road better.
Interior features
Cabin of the Mission S looks quite unique
The cabin of the Porsche Mission S is inspired by the 550 Spyder and 356 models.
It features two connecting lines on the dashboard and doors, with seats having an integrated seatbelt buckle in the center panel.
The color scheme used inside is white, gray, and red.
Behind the steering wheel are five round instruments, including an analog rev counter, while digital displays sit behind these instruments whose layout changes according to selected driving mode.
Tech specs
Cabin features a retractable smartphone holder for navigation
The cabin of the Porsche Mission S features physical buttons and switches, push-pull controls for driving and comfort functions, as well as a redesigned Sport Chrono element that combines analog and digital displays.
Instead of a fixed central touchscreen or passenger display, it comes with a retractable smartphone holder compatible with Apple MagSafe.
This way, you can use your phone for navigation.