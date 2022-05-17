Auto

Aprilia scooter range becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Aprilia SXR range gets split-type LED headlight unit (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia has announced an increase in the prices of its scooter range in India. Following the revision, prices of the SR and SXR range of scooters have gone up substantially by around Rs. 6,500. The Italian automaker had already hiked the prices of its SR series by Rs. 10,000, after giving a major facelift at the end of last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Italian motorcycle and scooter marque is known for its prowess both on and off the track. It has a rich history of racing in MotoGP and the Isle of Man TT.

Aprilia is the latest to join the long list of automakers in the Indian market that have increased the prices of their offerings to offset the rising input costs.

Scooter #1 Aprilia Storm 125: Price begins at Rs. 1.06 lakh

The Aprilia Storm 125 gets a price hike of Rs. 6,500. The scooter has a beak-like apron design that houses a large headlight unit, a single-piece seat, blacked-out wheels, and a dual-tone paint scheme with updated graphics. It runs on a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, 3-valve single-cylinder engine that generates 9.7hp of power and 9.7Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a CVT transmission.

Scooter #2 Aprilia SR 125: Price starts at Rs. 1.16 lakh

Aprilia SR 125 has also become costlier by Rs. 6,500. It sports an apron-mounted LED headlight unit, a digital instrument cluster, an indicator-mounted wide handlebar, a split-type seat design, and large alloy wheels with a disc brake at the front. The scooter draws power from the same BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT transmission. The mill develops 9.7hp/9.7Nm.

Scooter #3 Aprilia SR 160: Begins at Rs. 1.26 lakh

Aprilia SR 160 has received a price bump of Rs. 6,500. The scooter is available in three variants: Standard, Carbon, and RACE. Each variant sports unique graphics, along with an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 160.03cc, single-cylinder mill that makes 10.84hp/11.6Nm. The motor is mated to a CVT transmission.

Scooter #4 Aprilia SXR 125: Starts at Rs. 1.27 lakh

Aprilia SXR 125 has received a hike of Rs. 6,500 in India. The scooter features a typical maxi-scooter styling with an apron-mounted, split-type LED headlight unit, a raised windscreen, a wide handlebar, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT transmission. The motor produces 9.38hp/9.2Nm.