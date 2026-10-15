Rolls-Royce opens second India showroom, to serve southern customers
What's the story
Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has opened its second showroom in India. The new facility, located on Grand Southern Trunk Road in Meenambakkam, Chennai, is a part of the brand's global visual identity. It will cater to customers across southern India and offer a dedicated space for bespoke commissions. This is the brand's second showroom in India, alongside its specialized workshops in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Market presence
India has been a Rolls-Royce patron for over a century
Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales & Brand at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, attended the inauguration from Goodwood, UK.
He said India holds a special place in the Rolls-Royce story as Indian patrons have commissioned some of the most remarkable motor cars for over a century.
The new showroom builds on this legacy and further strengthens the brand's commitment to India, one of its oldest markets.
Showroom highlights
Showroom features bespoke commissioning atelier and cabinet of curiosities
The new showroom features an entrance inspired by the iconic Pantheon grille of Rolls-Royce.
It also has a dedicated Bespoke Commissioning Atelier for personalized commissions and a Cabinet of Curiosities showcasing Indian art and design.
Vasanthi Bhupathi, Dealer Principal at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai (KUN Exclusive), said the redesigned showroom was created around the ambitions of clients in Chennai and southern India.
Trade impact
Jenkins confident in Spectre's success despite challenges
Commenting on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, Jenkins said it was a positive development for both countries' automotive industries.
He stressed that Rolls-Royce was driven by value rather than volume and would continue to be guided by its clients.
The brand remains confident in Spectre, its second-best-selling model globally after Cullinan last year, despite changing regulations and charging infrastructure.