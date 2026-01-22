Royal Enfield sold over 10L bikes in India in 2025

Royal Enfield has achieved a major milestone by selling over 1 million motorcycles in India in the calendar year 2025. The company's domestic sales reached an all-time high of 1,071,809 units, marking a significant 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth from last year's sales of 857,378 units. This is the first time that Chennai-based Royal Enfield has crossed the million-unit mark within a single calendar year.

Export success Export performance in 2025 In addition to its domestic sales, Royal Enfield also witnessed a strong performance in exports last year. The company exported 132,132 motorcycles in 2025, which is a whopping 36% increase from the previous year's figure of 97,371 units. This growth underlines the global appeal of Royal Enfield's motorcycles and its strategic focus on expanding international markets.

Sales history Sales trajectory over the years A closer look at Royal Enfield's wholesale data over the last 13 years shows that 2025 is the third consecutive year it has crossed the 800,000 mark. The company first hit this milestone in 2018 with sales of 837,669 units. However, sales dipped by 17% to 690,913 units in 2019 and further fell to a pandemic-induced low of 538,889 units in CY2020.

Market resurgence Recovery and growth After the dip in 2020, Royal Enfield has made a strong comeback, driven by new models and a revival in demand for premium motorcycles. The company saw a 28% jump in sales to 703,156 units in CY2022. This was followed by another 17% increase to 822,295 units in CY2023 and a further 4% rise last year (857,378 units). Now, it has hit a new high of over one million motorcycles sold this calendar year.

Monthly dispatches Sales breakdown for CY2025 The sales data for CY2025 shows that Royal Enfield dispatched over 100,000 units per month for three consecutive months from August to October. The highest monthly wholesales were recorded in October with 116,844 units. This consistent performance highlights the company's ability to maintain strong demand across its range of motorcycles throughout the year.