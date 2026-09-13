Tata Punch gets costlier: Here's how much you pay now
What's the story
Tata Motors has increased the prices of its popular micro SUV, the Punch, in India. The hike ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the variant. The new pricing revision comes as part of a larger trend across Tata Motors's entire model range. Despite the changes in pricing, no major alterations have been made to the features or specifications of the Tata Punch.
Price details
Punch's pricing starts at ₹5.75 lakh
The updated pricing for the Tata Punch now starts at ₹5.75 lakh and goes up to ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
The price hike varies across different variants of the micro SUV. With this new pricing, potential customers will have to shell out up to ₹10,000 more depending on their preferred variant of the vehicle.
Engine specifications
SUV is offered with petrol and CNG powertrains
The Tata Punch offers two engine options: a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine with 86hp/115Nm and a turbocharged variant with 118hp/170Nm.
The naturally aspirated engine comes with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, while the turbocharged variant comes with a six-speed manual transmission.
The model also comes in a dual-cylinder CNG variant, which uses the same naturally aspirated petrol engine as its petrol counterpart but delivers slightly lower power and torque figures.
Electric variant
Competes with Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger
The Tata Punch also comes in an all-electric version, the Punch. EV, which starts at ₹9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The vehicle competes with other sub-compact SUVs such as Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Despite the price hike, it continues to be a strong contender in its segment.