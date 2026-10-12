1,000 tons in 8-months: Why China is aggressively buying gold

Despite China's unprecedented gold purchases, the price of the precious metal has fallen.

After hitting a record high of over $5,500 in January, gold prices fell more than 8% in September to around $4,176 per ounce.

Aakash Doshi, head of gold strategy at State Street Investment Management, predicts that strong demand will push gold prices up to between $4,750 and $5,500 per troy ounce by Q1 2027-end.