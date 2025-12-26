2025: AI makes over 50 new billionaires Business Dec 26, 2025

AI wasn't just hype this year—it actually made people rich. In 2025, more than 50 new billionaires emerged from the AI world, mostly founders of startups focused on automating everyday tasks, SaaS, and data labeling.

Companies like Sierra (founded by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor) and ElevenLabs (run by Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski) grabbed headlines for their innovative tools—like celebrity-favorite voice generators.