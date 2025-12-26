2025: AI makes over 50 new billionaires
AI wasn't just hype this year—it actually made people rich. In 2025, more than 50 new billionaires emerged from the AI world, mostly founders of startups focused on automating everyday tasks, SaaS, and data labeling.
Companies like Sierra (founded by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor) and ElevenLabs (run by Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski) grabbed headlines for their innovative tools—like celebrity-favorite voice generators.
Youngest self-made billionaires break records
This year also saw a shakeup in the "youngest billionaire" club. Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha—each just 22—became the youngest self-made billionaires ever with their company Mercor, beating Mark Zuckerberg's old record.
The surge of young talent is changing who holds power (and wealth) in tech right now.