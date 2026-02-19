3/4 Indian firms can't scale AI projects: Kyndryl CEO

India is taking steps to address the situation

Schroeter highlighted at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that scaling up requires "industrialisation," which means better systems and smoother processes.

Fragmented data and complicated rules are also slowing things down.

On the bright side, India is stepping up with initiatives like Digital India and the IndiaAI Mission, and Kyndryl will open a new Cyber Defense Operations Center in Bengaluru to boost skills and defend against cyber threats.

Schroeter said that improving infrastructure and reskilling will help unlock real results.