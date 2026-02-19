3/4 Indian firms can't scale AI projects: Kyndryl CEO
Turns out, nearly three out of four Indian companies are struggling to move their AI projects past the early testing phase.
According to Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter, it's not a lack of cool ideas—it's more about being ready to actually put AI into action.
Even with heavy investments worldwide, about half of organizations aren't seeing much payoff from their AI efforts yet.
India is taking steps to address the situation
Schroeter highlighted at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that scaling up requires "industrialisation," which means better systems and smoother processes.
Fragmented data and complicated rules are also slowing things down.
On the bright side, India is stepping up with initiatives like Digital India and the IndiaAI Mission, and Kyndryl will open a new Cyber Defense Operations Center in Bengaluru to boost skills and defend against cyber threats.
Schroeter said that improving infrastructure and reskilling will help unlock real results.