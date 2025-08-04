Next Article
Adani denies reports of BYD battery partnership
Heard about Adani teaming up with Chinese battery giant BYD? Turns out, it's not happening.
Adani has called the reports "baseless" and "misleading," making it clear they aren't working with BYD or Beijing Welion on any battery projects in India.
Adani's $100 billion investment plan
While those rumors are off the table, Adani is still going big—planning to invest nearly $100 billion over the next five years.
They're focusing on growing their energy business (think renewables, EV infrastructure), plus expanding into cement, aerospace, defense, and data centers.