Adani-Embraer tie-up to assemble commercial aircraft in India

Billionaire Gautam Adani 's aerospace and defense company, Adani Aerospace, is set to partner with Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker behind Airbus and Boeing. The collaboration will see the establishment of a final assembly line for commercial regional jets in India. This strategic move comes as a major boost for India's civil aviation sector and is expected to be officially announced next week, according to Reuters.

Government initiative India's push for domestic aircraft production The Indian government has long been pushing planemakers to manufacture jets within the country. This is mainly due to over 1,500 aircraft orders from Indian carriers. However, manufacturers have been hesitant, citing concerns over the business viability of such operations in India. The Adani-Embraer partnership could be a turning point in this narrative.

Market forecast Embraer's presence and future plans in India Currently, nearly 50 Embraer aircraft of different types are operational in India. These include civil planes operated by regional carrier Star Air. The Brazilian company opened an office in New Delhi last year and predicts that India will require at least 500 aircraft with 80-146 seats over the next two decades.

