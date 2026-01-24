Adani-Embraer tie-up to assemble commercial aircraft in India
What's the story
Billionaire Gautam Adani's aerospace and defense company, Adani Aerospace, is set to partner with Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker behind Airbus and Boeing. The collaboration will see the establishment of a final assembly line for commercial regional jets in India. This strategic move comes as a major boost for India's civil aviation sector and is expected to be officially announced next week, according to Reuters.
Government initiative
India's push for domestic aircraft production
The Indian government has long been pushing planemakers to manufacture jets within the country. This is mainly due to over 1,500 aircraft orders from Indian carriers. However, manufacturers have been hesitant, citing concerns over the business viability of such operations in India. The Adani-Embraer partnership could be a turning point in this narrative.
Market forecast
Embraer's presence and future plans in India
Currently, nearly 50 Embraer aircraft of different types are operational in India. These include civil planes operated by regional carrier Star Air. The Brazilian company opened an office in New Delhi last year and predicts that India will require at least 500 aircraft with 80-146 seats over the next two decades.
Expansion plans
Adani's broader vision for aviation industry
Beyond just assembling planes, Adani Aerospace has grander plans. The company intends to take on airport operations, plane maintenance, and pilot training as well. The government is also mulling fiscal incentives to promote the purchase of "made-in-India" jets by airlines. However, details about the location and timeline of this new factory remain under wraps for now.