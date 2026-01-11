Adani Group to pour ₹1.5L crore into Kutch, Gujarat
Big news from the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference—Adani Group is investing a whopping ₹1.5 lakh crore in Kutch over the next five years.
Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, shared that the group will complete the Khavda renewable energy project (aiming for 37GW by 2030) and double Mundra port's capacity within a decade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there for the announcement.
Why Gujarat matters—and who else is building big
Gujarat isn't just another state; it powers over 8% of India's economy and handles 40% of the country's cargo, with Kutch fast becoming an industrial hotspot.
Welspun World's chairman, Balkrishan Goenka, also highlighted how his company has helped drive growth here—creating one lakh jobs and making waves in US and UK markets.
All eyes are on Gujarat as these major investments shape its future.