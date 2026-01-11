Adani Group to pour ₹1.5L crore into Kutch, Gujarat

Why Gujarat matters—and who else is building big

Gujarat isn't just another state; it powers over 8% of India's economy and handles 40% of the country's cargo, with Kutch fast becoming an industrial hotspot.

Welspun World's chairman, Balkrishan Goenka, also highlighted how his company has helped drive growth here—creating one lakh jobs and making waves in US and UK markets.

All eyes are on Gujarat as these major investments shape its future.