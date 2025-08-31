Next Article
Aditya Birla Group's housing finance arm reports strong growth
Aditya Birla Capital just invested ₹250 crore in its housing finance unit, ABHFL, through a rights issue—keeping full ownership and giving the business a boost for future growth.
ABHFL's loan book and asset quality
ABHFL's loan book jumped 70% in the past year, reaching ₹34,605 crore by June 2025.
Most of their loans are retail home loans (55%), with the rest split between property loans (30%) and construction finance (15%).
They've also improved asset quality: bad loans dropped from 1.60% last year to just 0.62%.
Funding and lending rates
ABHFL now funds nearly half its lending through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), up from 27% last year.
With lower borrowing costs, the company cut retail lending rates from July 2025—making home loans more affordable for its retail customers.