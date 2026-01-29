Aequs's Q3FY26 revenue jumps 51%—what's behind the big leap?

Aequs's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) shot up too—from ₹8.4 crore to ₹38.1 crore. But with all the investments and the cost of going public last month, their net loss actually grew slightly to ₹42.6 crore. A preview had expected about 15% year-on-year revenue growth.

What's fueling Aequs's growth?

The company's order book is stacked: $814 million worth of aerospace deals are driving much of the momentum, plus consumer electronics contracts bagged earlier are now bringing in cash.

They're also teaming up with Accel India and Vagus Defence to make drones for India's defense sector, and have just scored government support under a key manufacturing incentive scheme.