BT CEO warns AI could trigger layoffs beyond planned 40,000
What's the story
BT Group's CEO Allison Kirkby has hinted that the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to even more job cuts in the company.
The Financial Times reported her as saying that the current plan to cut over 40,000 jobs by 2030 and save £3 billion ($4 billion) in costs does not fully account for AI's potential impact on workforce requirements.
Future implications
Kirkby says AI could make BT 'even smaller'
Kirkby said, "Depending on what we learn from AI... there may be an opportunity for BT to be even smaller by the end of the decade."
This statement hints at a future where AI could lead to further job cuts and possibly even a reduction in the size of the company itself.
Job reduction
BT announced job cuts in 2023
Back in 2023, BT had announced plans to cut as many as 55,000 jobs, including contractors, by 2030.
The then-CEO Philip Jansen had said that the company would rely on a much smaller workforce and significantly reduced cost base by the end of the decade.
Kirkby, who took over from Jansen last year, has also hinted at a possible future spin-off of Openreach, the company's network infrastructure business.
Business strategy
Strong demand for fiber broadband
Kirkby has said that the value of Openreach is not reflected in BT's share price.
If this continues, she said, "We would absolutely have to look at options."
Despite the challenges in its business and consumer units, BT recently reported strong demand for fiber broadband and over £900 million in cost savings. This helped boost its full-year earnings and cash flow.
Profile
About the company
BT Group, formerly known as British Telecom, is a London-based British multinational telecommunications holding company.
As the UK's leading provider of fixed-line, broadband, and mobile services, it also offers TV and IT solutions.
Serving over 30 million customers, BT reported £20.4 billion in revenue for the year ending March 2025.