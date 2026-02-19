AI is modern-day Akshaya Patra: Mukesh Ambani
Business
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, took the stage at the India AI Impact Summit and called artificial intelligence a "modern-day Akshaya Patra," highlighting its limitless potential to create value.
He also gave a nod to Prime Minister Modi for inspiring the event.
AI is making technology smarter, faster: Ambani
Ambani described AI as "the mantra that powers every machine and system," saying it's just getting started but already making tech smarter and faster.