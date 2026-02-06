AI startup Vibrium raises $1 million to boost global expansion
Vibrium, an AI startup co-founded by Akshat Saxena, just landed $1 million in seed funding, with Bhavesh Gupta, an advisor, among the backers.
The fresh funds are set to boost product development and help Vibrium grow its global footprint.
Vibrium's AI agents are already making a difference for clients
Vibrium builds smart AI agents that slot right into businesses' workflows—think BFSI, e-commerce, SaaS, and operations-driven businesses—helping them work smarter and boost customer experience.
They say they have recorded significant AI-driven interactions, and early clients are already seeing benefits.
Funding will help Vibrium reach more industries and markets
With this new funding, Vibrium plans to level up its tech and strengthen its presence across key global markets.
They're also gearing up to reach more industries like BFSI, e-commerce, and SaaS around the world.