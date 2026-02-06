AI startup Vibrium raises $1 million to boost global expansion

Vibrium builds smart AI agents that slot right into businesses' workflows—think BFSI, e-commerce , SaaS, and operations-driven businesses—helping them work smarter and boost customer experience. They say they have recorded significant AI-driven interactions, and early clients are already seeing benefits.

Funding will help Vibrium reach more industries and markets

With this new funding, Vibrium plans to level up its tech and strengthen its presence across key global markets.

They're also gearing up to reach more industries like BFSI, e-commerce, and SaaS around the world.