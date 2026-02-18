AI summit: Microsoft India chief says firms have 2 months
At the NDTV AI Summit in New Delhi, Puneet Chandok (Microsoft India and South Asia chief) urged companies to jump on the AI bandwagon now.
He explained that learning new skills is key to overcoming any fear of AI, and reassured everyone: "Think and build with AI, it is your team mate and not just a tool on your phone."
Kirthiga Reddy (CEO, OptimizeGEO) agreed and said using AI should feel as easy as opening your favorite app.
'Set big goals and use AI for real projects'
Chandok warned businesses they have two years to adapt if they're doing well and just two months if they're not, or risk falling behind.
He suggested companies set big goals and use AI for real projects that improve customer experience.
Reddy recommended hackathons to help teams learn by doing, while Madhav Krishna (Vahan.ai) reminded everyone that being open to learning is just as important as having technical skills.