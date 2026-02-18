AI summit: Microsoft India chief says firms have 2 months Business Feb 18, 2026

At the NDTV AI Summit in New Delhi, Puneet Chandok (Microsoft India and South Asia chief) urged companies to jump on the AI bandwagon now.

He explained that learning new skills is key to overcoming any fear of AI, and reassured everyone: "Think and build with AI, it is your team mate and not just a tool on your phone."

Kirthiga Reddy (CEO, OptimizeGEO) agreed and said using AI should feel as easy as opening your favorite app.