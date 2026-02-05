Air India Express to post 1st operating profit in 2026
Business
Air India Express, the budget airline owned by Tata Group, is on track to post its first operating profit since Tata took over in 2022.
The turnaround is expected in the second half of the current fiscal year (ending March 2026), thanks to bigger market share and more flights—welcome news after a tough run for the Air India Group, especially with issues like Pakistan's airspace ban.
Plans to double fleet in 5 years
The airline is investing over $70 million to upgrade its planes and wants to double its capacity within five years, aiming for a fleet of 200+ aircraft.
But jet delivery delays are slowing things down for Air India.
Air India's losses have proven a drag on Singapore Airlines, which owns a quarter of Air India.