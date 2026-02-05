Air India Express to post 1st operating profit in 2026 Business Feb 05, 2026

Air India Express, the budget airline owned by Tata Group, is on track to post its first operating profit since Tata took over in 2022.

The turnaround is expected in the second half of the current fiscal year (ending March 2026), thanks to bigger market share and more flights—welcome news after a tough run for the Air India Group, especially with issues like Pakistan's airspace ban.