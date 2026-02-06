Air India pilots report near accident; DGCA clears switch
On February 2, 2026, Air India pilots flying a Boeing 787 from London Heathrow to Bengaluru had a tense moment when the left fuel control switch wouldn't stay in the RUN position—it slipped toward CUTOFF twice before finally holding.
Even with this glitch, they completed their flight safely.
Inspections found no defect in the switch's design
After landing, the crew reported the issue and the plane was grounded for checks.
Air India inspected all its Boeing 787s but found no defects; Boeing said it was supporting Air India's review, and the DGCA said inspections found no defect in the switch's design.
The DGCA later explained that the switch moved because someone pushed it wrong—not because of a mechanical fault.
The UK's aviation authority demanded answers fast, since this problem sounded eerily similar to a previous Air India accident.
With safety under such a spotlight, airlines are under pressure to show they're not taking any chances.