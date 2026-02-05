Air India rechecks all Boeing 787s after London flight scare
After a pilot noticed a fuel control switch acting up on a London-to-Bengaluru flight, Air India quickly re-checked the fuel control switches on all 33 of its Boeing 787s.
Thankfully, no issues turned up and the flight landed safely, but the incident definitely caught attention.
UK's aviation authority is on it, asking for detailed maintenance records
The UK's aviation authority isn't taking chances—they've asked Air India for detailed maintenance records and a plan to prevent this from happening again, warning of action if they don't get it soon.
Air India says they're on it and will update their crew with official procedures.
Previous incidents reported
Previous incidents of uncommanded movement of fuel control switches have been reported; the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) said this was the third known incident.
The whole episode is a reminder of why strict checks on critical plane parts really matter.