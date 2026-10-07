Airtel's postpaid plans now offer free international roaming
What's the story
Airtel has introduced a range of new postpaid plans, starting at ₹499. The highlight of these plans is the inclusion of one free international roaming trip per SIM every year. The package also comes with unlimited data and calling, safety features, and bundled subscriptions. The new offerings will be available from October 8, 2026.
Roaming benefits
Free international roaming pack
The free international roaming pack included in the new Airtel postpaid plans offers 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, and 25 outgoing SMSes. Incoming SMSes are also free during this period.
The benefits will be valid for five days, and customers can activate the roaming pack at their convenience.
Each member on family postpaid plans will get one free international roaming trip per year.
Plan perks
Fast lane technology on 5G
Along with the free international roaming pack, the new Airtel postpaid plans also come with Fast Lane technology on 5G.
They also provide protection against spam and fraudulent links, entertainment subscriptions, and access to the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club.
This club gives customers access to experiences such as comedy shows, movie premieres, and concerts.
Customer focus
We are focused on delivering best-in-class experience: Airtel
Amit Tripathi, Director of Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, said they are focused on delivering a best-in-class experience for their postpaid customers.
He emphasized that the company offers the best network experience in India with Fast Lane technology on 5G and constant protection against spam and frauds.
Tripathi also highlighted the value they provide through access to entertainment services and now free international roaming trips.
Plan details
Plans and benefits
The ₹499 individual plan offers unlimited data and calling, spam and fraud prevention, Xstream Play Premium, and Google One.
The ₹749 family plan for two SIMs includes Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, and Google One.
The ₹1,049 plan for three SIMs offers Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, along with the subscriptions in the previous plans.
Higher-priced plans offer more subscriptions like Netflix Basic/Standard for four/five SIMs, respectively.