Airtel's profit falls 55% YoY to ₹6,630.5 crore
Business
Bharti Airtel's net profit for the December quarter dropped sharply—down 55% from last year to ₹6,630.5 crore.
Last year's numbers got a big boost from one-time gains, so this year looks smaller in comparison.
Profits also slipped a bit compared to last quarter, and new labor laws meant Airtel had to set aside an extra ₹257 crore for employee benefits.
Even with these bumps, Airtel is still holding strong as one of India's top telecom players.