Airtel's revenue jumps 20% in Q3 FY26, but net profit falls
Airtel just posted a big 19.6% jump in revenue for Q3 FY26, hitting nearly ₹54,000 crore thanks to strong growth in both India and Africa.
But net profit dropped 55% to ₹6,630 crore—mainly because last year's numbers got a one-time boost from an Indus Towers gain.
Underlying profit rises 25.5%
Airtel's core business is actually doing better than ever: underlying profit (before those one-off items) rose 25.5%, and operating margins are looking healthy at nearly 58%.
In India, more people are joining Airtel and using smartphones—ARPU (average revenue per user) climbed to ₹259, the highest among competitors.
Growth in India and Africa
Growth came from all sides: India revenue was up 13%, mobile users kept rising, and the Homes segment had record sign-ups.
Over in Africa, revenues jumped almost 25%.
It's clear Airtel is expanding fast both at home and abroad—even if headline profits look lower this time around.