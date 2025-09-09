Amanta Healthcare's IPO oversubscribed 82.61 times: What to know

Amanta Healthcare's IPO turned heads this September, getting oversubscribed by an impressive 82.61 times and raising ₹126 crore. Non-institutional investors were especially keen, subscribing at over 200 times the shares available.

Shares opened at ₹135 on NSE On September 9, Amanta's shares debuted at ₹135 on NSE and ₹134.90 on BSE—about 6-7% above the issue price.

By 2:30pm prices climbed to ₹140.65 on BSE, giving early investors a solid double-digit gain from the IPO price.

What does Amanta do? Amanta has been making sterile liquid medicines—think IV fluids and respiratory care products—from its plant in Gujarat, using technologies such as Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM).