Amazon Air launches dedicated cargo flights in Northeast
Amazon Air just launched new cargo flights connecting Kolkata and Guwahati, marking its entry into Northeast India.
The first flight took off from Delhi, flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.
With this move, Amazon Air now operates two dedicated freighters. Including belly-cargo partnerships, Amazon's air network serves more than 100 origin-destination pairs across the country.
What it means for you
If you're in the Northeast, your Amazon orders could arrive up to five times faster across all seven states, from Assam to Mizoram.
Sellers get a bigger reach too, especially those dealing in local produce and specialty goods.
This expansion lines up with India's latest budget push for better air cargo and warehousing, and could mean more jobs and economic growth for the region, something Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota highlighted as a big win.