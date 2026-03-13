Amazon Air launches dedicated cargo flights in Northeast

What it means for you

If you're in the Northeast, your Amazon orders could arrive up to five times faster across all seven states, from Assam to Mizoram.

Sellers get a bigger reach too, especially those dealing in local produce and specialty goods.

This expansion lines up with India's latest budget push for better air cargo and warehousing, and could mean more jobs and economic growth for the region, something Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota highlighted as a big win.