Amazon's $42B bond sale sets records, fuels AI investments
Amazon launched the US dollar portion of its bond sale on March 10, 2026, and the euro tranche was scheduled for March 11; the combined offering targets up to $42 billion.
The proceeds are intended to finance investments in artificial intelligence and related infrastructure.
With orders peaking at $126 billion, this is set to be one of the largest corporate bond deals ever.
Breaking down the bond sale
The US offering features 11 tranches with maturities from two to 38 years.
Amazon even bumped its target from $25 billion to $30 billion because so many investors wanted in.
Plus, Amazon is making its euro debut with €10 billion across eight tranches (two to 38 years).
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Citigroup are leading the charge.
Amazon's ambitious $200B AI bet in 2026
All this cash will help Amazon pre-fund a whopping $200 billion spend in 2026 on data centers, chips, and equipment, way above what analysts expected.
It shows just how serious Amazon is about powering up for the next wave of AI innovation.