Amazon's $42B bond sale sets records, fuels AI investments Business Mar 11, 2026

Amazon launched the US dollar portion of its bond sale on March 10, 2026, and the euro tranche was scheduled for March 11; the combined offering targets up to $42 billion.

The proceeds are intended to finance investments in artificial intelligence and related infrastructure.

With orders peaking at $126 billion, this is set to be one of the largest corporate bond deals ever.