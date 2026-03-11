Analysis: Why are bank stocks crashing this month
The Nifty Bank index has dropped a sharp 8% this month, closing at 55,735.75 on March 11, 2026.
That's a steeper fall than the broader market and signals some real stress for banks right now.
Foreign investors pulling out, public sector banks hit harder
Bank stocks are feeling the heat from global tensions, rising oil prices, and big foreign investors pulling out over ₹21,000 crore.
Public sector banks have been hit even harder: Bank of Baroda fell about 8.3% in the week ended March 6, 2026 (and is down around 10-11% month-to-date).
The weakness in March contrasts with recent positive sentiment in the sector.
Geopolitical worries, rising bond yields hurting bank profits
Geopolitical worries (think U.S.-Iran war), plus higher bond yields hurting bank profits, are shaking things up.
Still, there's a silver lining: credit growth was strong last quarter thanks to RBI rate cuts and more spending on infrastructure.
Some banks like Canara and Union Bank are now trading near their demand zones, worth watching if you're into markets.