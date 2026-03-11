Analysis: Why are bank stocks crashing this month

Foreign investors pulling out, public sector banks hit harder

Bank stocks are feeling the heat from global tensions, rising oil prices, and big foreign investors pulling out over ₹21,000 crore.

Public sector banks have been hit even harder: Bank of Baroda fell about 8.3% in the week ended March 6, 2026 (and is down around 10-11% month-to-date).

The weakness in March contrasts with recent positive sentiment in the sector.